A traditional ruler in Adamawa State, Jarman Adamawa, Mustapha Tahir, has called for the reinstatement of the 18th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi to his throne.

Tahir made his position known shortly on arrival from a congratulatory visit to the newly elected governor of Kano State, Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf and the NNPP national leader Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso,

He reiterated this call in an interview with journalists upon his return to Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

Tahir said, ” I want to call on the newly elected governor of Kano State, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, to reinstate Sanusi Lamido Sanusi back to his throne.

“His removal was illegal and in gross violation of all due processes and in abuse of the culture and traditions of Kano people which need to be reversed as soon as the new government came into effect,” he said.

He said the call had become imperative taking into consideration the fact that apart from the illegal processes used to forcefully remove the Emir his removal is also in violation of the culture and traditions of the Kano people which need to be reversed.

According to him, Sanusi removal is politically motivated and purely witch-hunting due to his principles stand on National issues which did not go down well with the Powers that be who are not comfortable with his bluntness hence the conspiracy to get him illegally removed at all cost and by all means which must not be allowed to stand.