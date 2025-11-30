Advertisement

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s decision to nominate the immediate-past chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, as an Ambassador, calling the move “embarrassingly insensitive.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, highlighted the timing of the appointment, noting that it came less than two years after Yakubu oversaw what he described as a “highly controversial election” that brought Tinubu to power, and just weeks following his exit from INEC.

Yakubu, appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on October 21, 2015, served as INEC chairman from November 9, 2015 to October 7, 2025, and was nominated on Saturday by President Tinubu for an ambassadorial role, a move that has drawn public criticism.

ADC argued that such a decision could further weaken public confidence in the independence of Nigeria’s electoral system.

The opposition party warned that the nomination sent the wrong signal, implying that senior electoral officials might be motivated to act in ways favourable to ruling parties in hopes of receiving political rewards after leaving office.

“This particular appointment of Prof. Yakubu blurs what should be a distinct line between players and umpires.

“If allowed to stand, it would set a dangerous precedent where future INEC chairmen and commissioners may begin to see their positions as stepping stones to future political rewards.

“Once that mindset enters the bloodstream of our electoral system, neutrality becomes impossible, partisanship becomes inevitable, and elections become transactional,” the Spokesman Abdullahi said.

He added, “A cursory review of the list would show that almost all the nominees fall into three categories: former career diplomats or ambassadors, political supporters or their relatives, and members of the president’s political party.

“We wonder in which of these three categories Prof. Yakubu belongs. The implication of this is deeply unsettling indeed.”

Abdullahi described the development as raising “serious ethical questions” and called on Nigerians, civil society, and democratic institutions to reject actions that could compromise electoral integrity.

He urged Yakubu to turn down the nomination for the sake of national trust and democratic principles.

“We therefore call on Prof. Yakubu to do the patriotic thing and reject this appointment for the sake of INEC’s institutional credibility, the integrity of future elections, and the preservation of his own legacy.

“Failing to do so, we call on the Senate to reject his nomination in the interest of our democracy,” the statement added.

Yakubu’s nomination was part of a larger second batch of 32 individuals put forward by President Tinubu for ambassadorial roles, including former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode and former Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The presidency stated that the nominees comprised both career and non-career ambassadors, with appointments confirmed only after Senate approval.