The Critical Youths Stakeholders Forum (CYSF) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Borno State has warned that the party would no longer accept ‘political jobbers’ to infiltrate its ranks ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Forum said its members are determined to register new members into its fold across the state, devoid of ethnic and religious sentiment, assuring that the youths would not hesitate to expose transactional and transitional politicians plotting to hijack the structure of the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Chairman of the Forum, Hon. Yusuf Sheriff Banki, stated this during a press conference on Tuesday in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

Banki, who did not mention the names of those he called ‘transactional and transitional politicians’, alleged that ‘the political merchants’, who are Abuja-based and not known in their constituencies, were seeking the soul of ADC in Borno State.

He called on the national body of the ADC to intervene and assist in identifying and removing the individuals making frantic efforts, in collaboration with the ruling party in the state, to undermine the ADC, which he claimed had become the latest ‘bride’ of everyone in the state.

“They are battling to hijack the soul and structure of our party in their desperate quest for personal relevance and political survival ahead of the 2027 general election.

“These politicians, who have always been compromised and have enjoyed being in opposition since 1999, are strategically positioning themselves to continue their usual business of using the opposition party as an emblem and a money-making venture,” Banki said.

He alleged that their ideology changes in every election cycle, noting that “their loyalty is like kerosene that evaporates the moment heat is applied.

“These are politicians who have consistently been used by the ruling party. They are like a political parasite to any political platform that would give them temporary oxygen. Today, they are claiming to fight for party structure by seeking to position their cronies who will auction the party and trade the soul of the party for a price as their usual stock in trade”.

He called on the founding members of the ADC who have spent their personal resources to sustain the party not to fold their hands while watching the politicians “with a sprinkling of followers to invade the Borno State ADC as the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the Party.”

Banki maintained that ADC in the state is not for sale, vowing that the soul of the party will not be surrendered to transactional politicians seeking the next vehicle for their personal benefits.

“These characters were the same people who had made a frantic effort to sabotage our collective efforts during the successful unveiling of ADC in the State,” Banki said.