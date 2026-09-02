The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has inaugurated its National Reconciliation and Peace Committee to resolve grievances arising from its recently concluded primaries and strengthen unity within the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Inaugurating the committee, the National Chairman of the party said the move was aimed at healing wounds, rebuilding trust and ensuring that members, including unsuccessful aspirants, remained integrated into the party.

He said the ADC was founded on democracy, inclusion, justice, consultation and its “Handshake Philosophy”, which requires members to build bridges across differences.

The chairman acknowledged that although the primaries produced winners, they also generated disappointments and grievances which the party must address.

“An election may determine who carries the flag, but it must never determine who belongs to the Party,” he said.

He urged successful candidates not to regard victory as a licence to exclude, humiliate or marginalise fellow contestants, noting that the experience, networks, structures and commitment of unsuccessful aspirants remained valuable assets to the party.

“Our real challenge is not the ADC member who contested against you. Our real challenge is to build a united political platform capable of winning the confidence of Nigerians in 2027,” he said.

He said the committee, established in accordance with Article 9.1 of the ADC Constitution, would engage aspirants, candidates, party leaders and stakeholders in dialogue to identify grievances, address legitimate concerns and rebuild trust.

The committee is also expected to recommend measures for integrating unsuccessful aspirants and their supporters into party structures, establish zonal sub-committees for continuous engagement and recommend other measures to promote harmony and unity.

The chairman charged members of the committee to operate with fairness, neutrality, maturity, sincerity and confidentiality.

He also warned against internal sabotage and “politics of revenge”, stressing that there must be no permanent winners or losers in the party.

“There must be no internal sabotage. No politics of revenge. No permanent winners and no permanent losers. We are one political family,” he said.

He urged party leaders, state chairmen, zonal coordinators, candidates, aspirants and elected representatives to support the process and become ambassadors of reconciliation.

According to him, the 2027 general elections would require a disciplined, coordinated and united ADC, adding that the party could not afford to approach the election as a divided house.

The committee is chaired by Senator (Dr) Tunde Ogbeha, CON, with Senator (Prof.) Oserheimen Osunbor, representing the South-South, as Deputy Chairman.Other members are Dr Ahmad Ajuji (North-East), Barrister Musa Elayo (North Central), Senator Andrew Uchendu (South-South), Dr Bon Unachukwu (South-East), Mr Kunle Ige (South-West), Hon. Hajia Rabi Sule (North-East) and Hon. Abubakar Kanike.

A. Peter Oyewale, Esq., is the Secretary, while B. Isaac Dare Oketade is Deputy Secretary.

Six Zonal Legal Advisers will also liaise with the committee in their respective zones.

The ADC chairman said the exercise was about more than resolving political disagreements, stressing that it was intended to strengthen the character, unity and capacity of the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

He urged aggrieved members to give reconciliation a chance and successful candidates to extend a hand of fellowship to fellow contestants.

“Let us put the disagreements of yesterday behind us, unite around the opportunities of today and work together for our country and her people,” he said.