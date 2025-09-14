The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has stated that the party has not forwarded any list of its state chairmen to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as such, the electoral body did not confirm any of such list.

ADC maintained that the electoral body only recognised whatever is submitted to it through appropriate channels after due process, adding that no such comprehensive list has been submitted or confirmed by INEC.

The party was reacting to a statement titled: “Coalition Update: INEC Confirms ADC State Chairmen Nationwide,” purporting that the INEC had released and validated a list of State Party Chairmen for the party.

National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi described the report as fake news and concocted “by individuals who have shown relentless determination to sow confusion within our party and mislead the public.”

In a statement, Abdullahi said INEC, to the best of the party’s knowledge and verification, had issued no such confirmation, neither officially nor unofficially.

“In this regard, let it be clearly stated that the process of constituting and ratifying state leadership within any political party lies squarely within the party’s constitutional prerogative.

“INEC only recognises what the party submits through the appropriate channels after due process. As of today, no such comprehensive list has been submitted or confirmed by INEC.

“We therefore urge our members and stakeholders to remain calm, vigilant, and guided by official communication from the national leadership of the ADC.

“Let us be reminded that the strength of any political movement lies not just in its numbers, but in its discipline, structure, and fidelity to internal democracy. The ADC remains committed to these values,” the statement stated.

Abdullahi advised the public to “disregard the fake list in circulation,” adding, “As always, any authentic update regarding party structure will be communicated via our verified channels”.