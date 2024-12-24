Disability inclusion remains a critical issue in Nigeria, where over 29 million people live with various forms of disabilities.

The disability community faces numerous challenges, including physical, economic, social, and systemic obstacles. While significant progress has been made, such as the enactment of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act in 2019, full implementation remains limited due to enforcement gaps, and low awareness.

Speaking during the 2024 International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) event in Abuja, the minister of state for health and social welfare, Dr. Iziak Salako, emphasised the importance of disability inclusion in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and fostering a more inclusive society.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities, observed annually on December 3rd, aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities across all facets of life.

The theme for 2024, “Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future,” underscores the vital role of persons with disabilities in decision-making processes that affect their lives. It aligns with international goals such as the Pact for the Future and the upcoming 2025 World Summit for Social Development, both aimed at advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Dr. Salako cited global disability statistics, noting that an estimated 1.3 billion people worldwide live with disabilities, with Nigeria accounting for a significant share.

He also highlighted initiatives by the ministry of health toward inclusivity, such as: the National Policy on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights for Women and Girls with Disabilities, implementation of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2019, and the formation of the Rehabilitation Technical Working Group, focusing on reintegrating PWDs into community life.

The minister called for sustained collaboration among government agencies, civil society, and private sectors to overcome systemic barriers and promote disability inclusion.

Also speaking at the event, the World Health Organisation (WHO) country representative in Nigeria, Dr. Walter Mulombo, emphasised the importance of eliminating physical, financial, and systemic barriers that hinder persons with disabilities from fully participating in society.

On his part, the executive secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Ayuba Gufwan, stressed the need to eliminate stigma and prioritise investments in accessible infrastructure, inclusive education, and employment opportunities to enable PWDs to thrive.

Also, the senior special assistant to the President on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities, Hon. Mohammed Isa, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to inclusive governance under the Renewed Hope Agenda.