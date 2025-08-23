Gospel Minister Ade Aderonke formerly known as Ronnie will host her annual street concert tagged Palace of Praise with a difference as the likes of popular gospel singer, Michael Akingbala, Tosin Sax, Olamide Gospel and others will minister and lead the audience to songs of praise and Thanksgiving.

The host, Ade Aderonke, a mother of three has been hosting the street event on Sunday, August 31, 2015 in Ogba, a suburb of Lagos and this edition will focus on society and national transformation.

According to the singer who has released a couple of singles and medleys, “Palace of Praise is entering a divine transformation and our focus will shift toward soul-winning, reaching the lost, nurturing them, and guiding them into a deeper relationship with Christ.”

She stated, “While we continue in powerful worship and praise, our priority is salvation, mentorship, and spiritual growth and national rebirth. With the help of the Holy Spirit, we are committed to raising strong, faith-filled individuals for the Kingdom.

“We invite all passionate soul-winners, intercessors, and worshippers to join us on this rewarding journey that brings joy to Jesus. We’re also blessed to have anointed music ministers partnering with us for this divine move,” Aderonke, the host.

The artiste to Minister include Michael Akingbala, Olamide Gospel, Damola Onibudo, Adesina Allwell Ademola, Tosin Sax, Sam Glorious Int’l, Jorsh Kolawole, Snoo B Naija