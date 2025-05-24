Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji has drawn international attention for leading a sweeping transformation of Nigeria’s tax administration — a feat that recently earned him commendation from global tax leaders in London.

Advertisement

At the 96th Management Committee Meeting of the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators (CATA), held in London, Dr. Adedeji was recognised for his exceptional leadership in reshaping tax systems not only in Nigeria but across the Commonwealth, according to tax analyst Arabinrin Aderonke.

His recognition follows a series of reforms that have modernised the FIRS and positioned Nigeria as a key player in global tax discussions.

Executive Director of CATA, Dr. Esther Koisin and the Association’s Chairman and Acting Commissioner General of the Mauritius Revenue Authority, Mr. Mahmad Noor applauded Adedeji’s contributions and Nigeria’s growing leadership within the Commonwealth tax community.

“This is a recognition not of politics, but of performance,” said Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, a tax analyst and Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the FIRS Chairman. “It’s about real results that are improving lives and revenues.”

“Dr. Adedeji is not only improving Nigeria’s tax landscape — he is also influencing positive change beyond its borders,” Atoyebi said.

Adedeji’s reform strategy includes a focus on restructuring the FIRS, driving the use of technology in tax administration, and promoting transparency and efficiency in revenue collection.

By embracing digital tools, the agency has closed long-standing loopholes, reduced manipulation risks, and made compliance more accessible for taxpayers.

These changes are not merely cosmetic. They mark a decisive shift in how tax is viewed and handled in Nigeria. What was once a burdensome and confusing system is gradually becoming a model of efficiency and clarity.

Under Adedeji’s watch, Nigeria’s presence in international tax forums has evolved from passive participation to active leadership. No longer just occupying a seat at the table, Nigeria is now helping to shape the agenda, pushing for reforms and sharing its experiences to guide other nations.

His recently completed tenure as President of CATA further cements his influence and commitment to advancing tax administration across Commonwealth nations.

The recognition in London is seen by many as both a milestone and a call to keep pushing forward.

“This kind of leadership should inspire the next generation. It shows that integrity, innovation, and hard work can change the narrative — even in the public service,” Atoyebi added.

The international accolades highlight the importance of continuing the momentum in Nigeria’s tax reforms and building on the gains already achieved.

Dr. Adedeji’s approach signals a new era where Nigerian institutions not only strive for excellence but also receive acknowledgment on the world stage for getting it right.