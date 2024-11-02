The family of Alhaji Yesufu Gbadeyanka Adedoyin, the late Baba Adini of Ijomu Oro and Olori Ewe of Oro Kingdom, Kwara State, has set aside November 24 for the 24th anniversary and a dedicated Assalatu and commemoration service for the philanthropist and community leader. The prayer and inauguration of a multi-million naira Ansarul Islam National Mosque Islamiyah/School Complex will be held at the Ansarul Islam Society National Mosque, Augustus Aikhomu Way, Utako, Abuja from 9 am.

The late Adedoyin, a successful businessman, was a close ally of the late founder of the Ansaru Islam Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Kamaldeen Al-Adabiyah, and a community leader who contributed to the growth of Islam, Oro Kingdom development, and Kwara State as a whole.

A statement by Rauf Demola Adedoyin, a former brand investment manager at Unilever Nigeria on behalf of the family, described the late Adedoyin as a selfless individual who believed in humanity and knowledge acquisition, hence the reason for the proposed school complex for the advancement of humanity.

According to Demola, as a result of the commitment of Snr. Adedoyin to the growth of Islam, he was seen by many scholars and other followers of Sheikh Kamaldeen as an ANSAR (helper) of the Ansarul Islam Society.