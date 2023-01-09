Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has urged politicians to embrace peaceful electioneering strategies as the nation prepares for next month general elections.

A release by his spokesperson Mallam Olawale Rasheed claimed that violent activities including vandalisation of campaign posters and billboards increased in the last five days after former Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s return to the state because he openly preached revolt against state authorities.

Adeleke who was said to have spoken while receiving leaders of thought from Osun state on Friday evening condemned the increasingly disruptive nature of campaigns in some areas of the state, particularly the vandalisation of billboards and posters.

Reacting, Oyetola’s media aide, Ismail Omipidan, said the allegation was not only mischievous but wicked, adding that the government is only intimidated by the arrival of his principal in the state after vacation.

Omipidan challenged the State Government to name just one violent incident that had taken place around Oyetola since Monday when he returned to Osun from his vacation adding that the PDP and the current Governor’s penchant for violence is well known.

However, Adeleke called on politicians and their supporters to remain peaceful adding that they should imbibe the culture of harmonious campaign devoid of thuggery and untoward activities.

His words: “Election is about the people exercising their voting rights.

as political leaders is to market our programmes and candidates, to convince voters to accept us. It is out of order to propagate and employ violence as an electioneering tool”.

“I particularly condemn the increasing vandalization of campaign posters and billboards ahead of the elections. I was a victim during the last governorship election. Politicians should know that the people are the ultimate decider of their leaders”.

“Those involved in this violent acts must stop forthwith. I’m also directing security agencies to arrest and prosecute anybody caught destroying candidates’ billboards and posters irrespective of party affiliations. We must restore sanity, law and order in our electoral process”, the Governor affirmed.