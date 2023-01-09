The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State has inaugurated the recently constituted campaign council of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The inauguration, which was presided over by the APC chairman Alhaji Mohammed Gadaka, was attended by the Senate President; Ahmed Lawan; minister of power Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu as well as members of the national and state assembly among others.

Speaking during the occasion, chairman of the campaign and former governor of the state Sen. Ibrahim Gaidam said the council is ready to work for the party’s victory at all elections.

Also, the president of the Senate Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan said the composition of council’s membership indicated how united the APC is in Yobe, adding that the council will not only ensure the party’s victory but its ability to get mass votes especially for the presidential.

Governor Mai Mala Buni emphasised the need for more unity among APC members, reiterating that his administration will continue to promote the virtues of understanding and harmony.

Those inaugurated were Sen. Ibrahim Geidam and former governor of the state, chairman; Senate president Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan; Alternate chairman, governor Mai Mala Buni; deputy chairman, Sen. Bukar Abba Ibrahim; grand patron while Sen. Mohammed Hassan, director general of the Campaign Council.

Others are Hon Lawan Shettima Ali member representing Bursari, Yunusari and Geidam federal constituency, deputy director general zone A, Prof. Mohammed Bello Kawauwa, deputy director general zone B, Alhaji Mohammed Isma’ila Nguru, deputy director general zone C while Hon Barma Shettima will serve as the secretary of the council.

ADVERTISEMENT

The representatives of the Youths, women and persons living with disability are also part of the inaugurated campaign council.