Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has announced the immediate lifting of suspension on forestry consultants and permits across the state.

The governor had in early December directed a suspension and review of plantation or forest reserve concession allocation permit; sawmill permit and renewal; flinch sawn evacuation permit; timber and logs permit; hammering permit or release permit; motor-saw permit; forest reserve access permit and Tungya farming system allocation permit.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the governor said the suspension was sequel to an ongoing review of the state’s internal revenue service.

Governor Adeleke however warned the forestry operators and permit holders to play according to the rule and ensure transparency in their day to day activities.

“Any forestry operator who violates operational regulations will be summarily removed from the field,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT