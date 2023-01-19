The National Working Committee of the Labour Party yesterday inaugurated a caretaker committee for its Lagos State chapter led by Pastor Dayo Ekong, with a charge to unite all aggrieved members and work for the party success in the forthcoming general elections.

Inaugurating the 25 member committee in Lagos, the party National legal adviser Mr. Akingbade Oyelese urged members of the caretaker committee to reach out to all aggrieved members and put the house in order.

“Lagos is fundamentally the base of the Labour Party and there is the need to put the house in order for the challenges ahead.”

He said the party was accused of lacking structure and now the structure has been put in place, saying it is now saddled with the responsibility to go and work for the party’s success.

Oyelese said with the mandate of the NWC, to inaugurate the caretaker committee for Lagos State no faction exists in the party in the state again.

“The National Working Committee is the only organ of the party, legally constituted to give approval and appoint members of the executive, and therefore any other person that claims he is a faction in Lagos State should be arrested, ” he said.

The state’s chairman Pastor Ekong in her inaugural speech said she agreed to be chairman of the party to work for the party success, as well run an inclusive administration.

