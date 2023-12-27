Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has expressed profound sadness over the death of his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, describing it as a “huge loss” to the nation.

Adeleke’s statement, issued by his spokesperson Olawale Rasheed on Wednesday in Osogbo, comes following news of Akeredolu’s passing earlier that morning after a protracted illness.

Recognizing Akeredolu’s distinguished career, Adeleke highlighted his significant contributions not only as a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association but also as a dedicated public servant. He particularly commended Akeredolu’s legal acumen, calling him “one of the finest minds in the legal profession in Nigeria.”

Expressing his personal shock and deep sorrow, Adeleke stated, “I want to say that his wise counsel and constructive contributions will be missed. Nigeria has lost one of its finest. I am shocked and shaking.”

Extending his condolences to Akeredolu’s family, the people of Ondo State, and the entire nation, Adeleke urged them to find strength in the legacy left behind by the former governor.

He said, “In this moment of grief, I offer my deepest sympathy to everyone touched by Gov. Akeredolu’s demise. I pray God to grant him eternal rest while hoping that his immediate family and the government and people of Ondo State find comfort in the life of accomplishments that Akeredolu lived.”

NAN