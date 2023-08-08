Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has reiterated the commitment of his administration to the smooth take-off and sustainability of the University of Ilesa, Osun State

He gave this assurance when received the leadership of the National Universities Commission (NUC) led by the executive secretary, Ambassador Chris Maiyaki at the governor’s country home, Ede.

A release made available by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, at Osogbo yesterday, stated that Adeleke assured the visiting NUC team that the state government will give all necessary support to facilitate the smooth take off and sustainability of the young university.

The governor described the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Taiwo Asaolu as a round peg in a round hole who was appointed based on his pedigree and ability to take the newly established citadel of learning to stardom.

He solicited the support of the NUC for the two state universities, affirming the readiness of his administration to provide all needed logistics for the operation of the new university.

Earlier, Maiyaki commended Governor Adeleke for his enthusiasm for the development of education and passionate commitment to entrenching good governance.

Ambassador Maiyaki said the NUC team was in the state to gather first-hand information on the state of preparedness of the university for academic Activities, saying that the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Taiwo Asaolu has briefed the commission adequately about the uncommon level of support given to the university by the state Governor.