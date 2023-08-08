Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has constituted a committee on Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SAfER).

The committee, the commissioner for information and orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, said it was in accordance with the governor’s promise made during a state wide address to the people of the state.

The committee, he said, was saddled with the implementation of various palliatives for the citizens of Oyo State, in the light of the hardship caused by the subsidy removal.

The committee is headed by the chief of staff, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi, while the secretary is the commissioner for Budget and economic planning, Prof. Musibau Babatunde.

Other members included the commissioner for finance, Mr Akinola Ojo; commissioner for agriculture and rural development, Bar. Olasunkanmi Olaleye; commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters, Mr Segun Olayiwola.

Also in the committee were are Oyelade; the special adviser, labour matters, Comrade Bayo Titilola-Sodo; senior executive assistant, general duties, Chief Bayo Lawal; theexecutive assistant, finance, budget, economic planning, Alhaji Kolawole Gafar.

Other members of the committee are the commissioner of police, Sunday Odukoya (rtd); senior special assistant, special duties, Miss Ololade Ajibola.