Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has tasked Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company IBEDC to urgently resolve the crisis of irregular power supply to the state.

A statement by the spokesperson to the governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed stated that the Governor made the charge when he met the Managing Director of IBEDC in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Addressing the management Governor Adeleke described Osun as a critical stakeholder in the Nigerian power sector with Osogbo hosting the National Transmission Control Centre.

The governor said it is therefore unacceptable that the state will be having epileptic power supply, the situation which he stressed has been affecting the local economy and businesses badly.

He harped on the extortion of customers through transformer procurement, estimated billing that exploits the consumers and inability of some residents of the state to buy energy due to the old metering system.

To this effect, Senator Adeleke said Osun is already working to enact the state’s Electricity System Law that will enable it to set up a Power Sector Regulatory Agency with a view to ensuring that people of Osun State are properly served within IBEDC franchise areas.

Responding, the Managing Director of IBEDC, Mr. Kingsley Achiefe disclosed that the epileptic power supply in Osun State was caused by the drop in power generation.

He said out of the 1600 megawatts of electricity required to power Osun state, the firm is currently receiving less than 400 megawatts of energy from the generation companies.