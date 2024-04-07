A yet-to-be identified member of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), serving in Ogun State has lost his life in a lone accident which occurred yesterday along the Sango Ota – Abeokuta Expressway.

The Corp member, who could only be identified with the NYSC face-cap placed in his vehicle after the accident which occurred around 06:55am Saturday at the Ago Adura axis of Itori town in the Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the deceased Corp member, who drove in his ash-coloured Mercedes Benz saloon car marked: JJJ 168 JF was one of those NYSC members deployed to the D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic in Itori for the regular one year mandatory national service as identified by some of the students of the institution that thronged the scene of the accident for rescue operation Saturday morning.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State owned Traffic Compliance and Enforcement agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident attributed the cause to over speeding and lack of concentration on the part of the deceased, as the auto crash actually occurred few meters away from the school gate where the Corp member was serving.

“According to an eye witness on the ground, the car driver dozed off while driving, which led to loss of control. The car tumbled and crashed from inward Abeokuta to the outward lane”.

Akinbiyi however, disclosed that it took the combined efforts of the TRACE officials and members of the community where the crash occurred to evacuate the corpse of the deceased, before the TRACE operatives eventually deposited it at the morgue of Ifo General Hospital.