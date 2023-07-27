Adeleke Warns Commissioners, Special Advisers Against Rivalry

Governor Ademola Adeleke has warned against rivalry amongst appointed public officials for smooth running of government and deliverance of good governance in Osun State.

Adeleke who gave the warning in Osogbo yesterday at the inauguration of special advisers and chairmen, vice chairmen of boards crave for harmonious working relationship among public officials.

“The boards and the management of agencies must maintain a cordial working environment to deliver on agency mandates. All parties must recognise the limit of their powers.

“Let me warn that any agency or ministry with relationship conflict will have their heads removed. We have many serious state matters to attend to. We will not waste the precious time of our people due to avoidable distractions”.

He also harped on performance with a hint to review their performance in their various areas of postings and appointments regularly adding that they should bring on board new ideas to salvage the state.

His words: “I will not tolerate corruption and incompetence in governance. You must be above board and dedicate your time to serving the people. I will demand observance of the rule of law and due process’’