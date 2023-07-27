Federal Govt Urged To Make National Interest Nigeria’s Foreign Policy Thrust

The Federal Government has been called upon to make national interest the thrust of Nigeria’s foreign policy, to benefit he country in contemporary times.

The President of the Association of Foreign Relations Professionals, Ambassador Gani Lawal, made the call while briefing journalists in Abuja ahead of Association’s fifth Annual Lecture scheduled for Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Abuja, Nigeria.

He explained that foreign policy is an extension of internal policy dictated by the vagaries of the external environment.

According to the Ambassador, “It is expected that a nation will weave its national interest around the weight of its Military industrial complex and natural resources to earn a favourable comparable edge in the global intercourse.”