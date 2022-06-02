The Lagos State chairman of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Mr Adekunle Adenipebi has emerged as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2023 general election.

According to the chairman of the Governorship Primary Electoral Committee for Lagos State, Mr.John Ubani, Adenipebi emerged unopposed at the primary election held on Wednesday at Festac Town.

Ubani declared Adenipebi winner after conducting a voice vote to affirm his nomination.

“Having emerged unopposed in the race with the affirmation by the party members here, I, John Ubani, declare Adenipebi Mode Adekunle as the winner of the governorship primary,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Adenipebi commended party faithful for reposing confidence in him, promising not to let the party down.

“I thank this great party for giving me the opportunity to serve as the flag-bearer for the governorship election in 2023 in Lagos State.

“I want to thank the party for believing in me and I will make the party to triumph as the flag-bearer,” he said.