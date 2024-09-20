Former Nigerian UFC champion, Israel Adesanya has placed a bet of $10,000 on Anthony Joshua to defeat Daniel Dubois in Saturday’s IBF world heavyweight title.

Dubois was initially the interim IBF champion but was promoted to full champion in June 2024 after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the belt.

The bout will be Joshua’s thirteenth world title fight and there is already a score to settle between the two fighters.

In a recent post made on his Instagram account, Adesanya shared an image of him with Joshua with the caption, “OGUN!! This fight got beef… grab the @stake sauce.”

‘The Last Stylebender’ also posted an image of his bet on Joshua’s victory with a $10,000 stake and an estimated $50,000 payout on the line.

This will not be the first time the former UFC middleweight champion has backed Joshua.