The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced its decision to undertake a comprehensive review of the ongoing Malabu OPL 245 fraud case.

The review comes amidst growing controversy surrounding the dismissal of charges against former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Bello Adoke.

EFCC, in a release by Dele Oyewale, the agency’s Head of Media & Publicity, said the Commission was dissatisfied with the handling of the case by Uket and indicated its intention to explore the option of appeal and potentially appoint a new counsel to oversee the proceedings.

The statement reads: “The review will entail exploration of the option of appeal and possible change of counsel in view of the Commission’s dissatisfaction with the handling of the case by Uket.

Nevertheless, this intention has in part nexus whatsoever to the spew of speculations imputing compromise by parties to the charge, currently making the rounds in some sections of the media.

EFCC is not obliged to embrace such narratives as it neither accused any of the parties of any unsavoury conduct nor made any conclusive statements about any investigation on the matter.”

The Commission called on the public to await further actions as it continues to pursue justice in the Malabu OPL 245 fraud case.