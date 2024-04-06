A group under the aegis of DOHSCARE ORG on advocacy against any form of lethal violence targeted at women and the girl-child in Nigeria has presented a draft bill for stricter punishment on violence against women to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The group led by Mrs Ololade Ajayi presented the draft bill to the Assembly stressing the need for better protection of women and female children across the country.

She expressed hope that the bill will be passed into law with offenders made to face serious prosecution and punishment where necessary.

Receiving the group, Hon. Solomon Saanu Bonu, Chairman of the House Committee on Tourism, Arts and Culture, said there is an existing Law that discourages violence against women and female children, which he said, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is championing.

“In Lagos State, any form of domestic violence against women and the girl-child cannot be tolerated. Some culprits have been prosecuted where they were found culpable,” he stated.

Bonu pointed out that since the group has decided to codename its draft bill as ‘FEMICIDE’, it would be looked into and might be used to strengthen the existing Law.

On his part, chairman, House Committee on Environment (Parastatal), Hon. Rasheed Adebola Shabi, assured the group that the Lagos State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Rt Hon (Dr) Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, does not treat violence against women with levity.

He also promised that the draft bill will not be jettisoned, but worked on for the good of Lagos State.

Chairman, House Committee on Youth and Social Development, Hon. Biodun Orekoya, informed the group that a bill passes through some processes before becoming a law.