Advans Lafayette Microfinance Bank has opened another branch in Lagos even as the bank prepares for its 10th anniversary.

The new branch, which is the 30th branches opened by the bank, is located at Zone A, Block 8, International Trade Fair, Lagos, Nigeria.

Stating that the new branch aims to provide financial services to the local communities, attract new clients and boost economic growth in the region, the bank added that the new development is also a reflection of the bank’s strong business growth in Nigeria and a result of its strategic expansion drive in the country.

A statement from the bank and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday, noted that, the Trade Fair branch is strategically located to bring exceptional banking experiences closer to the bank’s customers so they can always stay ahead of their financial goals.

While promising to offer customers the latest in banking technology through alternative channels offered by Advans Lafayette Microfinance Bank, it added that, with a range of financial products and services on offer, including savings accounts, loans, and insurance, the bank aims to provide tailored solutions to meet the diverse financial needs of its customers.

Reacting on this development, MD/CEO, of Advans Lafayette Microfinance Bank, Gaetan Debuchy said, the move is also part of the activities lined up to celebrate its 10th anniversary in Nigeria.

“We are proud of the milestones in our journey over the past 10 years. From humble beginnings to becoming a leader in the microfinance industry in Nigeria, we have come a long way. We started with a small team of dedicated professionals and over the years, our team has grown significantly, we currently have about 800 staff providing top-notch services to our clients,” he pointed out.

According to him, “we are delighted to celebrate our 10th anniversary and the opening of our 30th branch in Nigeria. We remain committed to supporting economic growth and development across the country by providing accessible financial services to everyone.

“To better serve our clients, we have expanded our branches, reaching more and more people every year. We now have 30 points of sales spread across Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Anambra, Ondo and Abia State.”

On his part, the head, Marketing and Communications, Advans Lafayette Microfinance Bank, Kayode Abraham, stressed that, “We are thrilled to be expanding our footprints in Nigeria. The opening of the new branch represents a significant milestone for us as it expands our reach and strengthens our position as a leading provider of financial services in Nigeria.

“We remain committed to delivering the best possible services to our clients and continue to grow and innovate. We are proud of our success story in Nigeria for over a decade.”