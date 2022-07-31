Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank emerged as the Most Innovative Microfinance Bank in Nigeria in the Global Brands Magazine and World Economic Magazine Awards 2022.

The bank was also named the Best Microfinance Bank, Nigeria, in the Financial Derivatives Awards 2022 in recognition of its customer-centric credentials and innovation in product development, service delivery and brand management.

Earlier in the year, Advans Nigeria upgraded its mobile banking app ‘Adspire’ to include users’ ability to request bank statements and control their daily transaction limit. Through the app, clients can receive notifications and share by referring their friends and loved ones.

The bank recently introduced a micro-health insurance product and an education loan to facilitate financial inclusion. The health insurance product was designed to ensure existing and prospective clients have access to high-quality and affordable health care services, while the education loan was designed to provide working and investment capital for school owners and to assist parents in paying their children’s school fees with ease.

According to the managing director/CEO, Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank, Gaetan Debuchy, “we are excited to win these awards. It further validates our innovative approach to providing customer-centric, affordable and transparent financial services.”

The bank boss further dedicated the awards to the working management and staff of the bank, promising that the bank would continue to break boundaries.

“Over the years, we have centred our business on customer needs and feedback, which has helped us develop financial solutions from scratch to completion. We are pleased to be recognised as the most innovative and best microfinance bank in Nigeria. “said head of Marketing and Communication, Kayode Abraham.