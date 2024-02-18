Various punishments have been meted out to both Senegal and Mali over some incidents that happened during the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

The punishments were meted out by the CAF Disciplinary Board. The Fédération Malienne de Football was charged with misconduct following unsporting behaviour of its players towards match officials.

The Disciplinary Board found the player Hamari Traore guilty of unsporting conduct towards a match official. He was, therefore, suspended for four matches.

Two of the four are, however, suspended for a year. In addition, the Fédération Malienne de Football was also fined 10,000 US Dollars.

Winners of the competition, Cote d’Ivoire had their football federation also charged with team’s misconduct in their match with Mali. It was, therefore, fined $5,000.

In the Round of 16 match of Senegal versus Cote d’Ivoire, a Senegalese player Krepin Diatta was charged with bringing CAF into disrepute following comments made after the match.

The Disciplinary Board found him guilty. Diatta was suspended for four matches, two of which are suspended for a period of one year. He was also fined 10,000 US Dollars.

The Fédération Sénégalaise de Football was also charged with team’s misconduct and fined 5,000 US Dollars.

In a Confederation Cup match of Hila SC of Libya and Future FC of Egypt, Al Hilal SC was charged with misconduct following incidents involving unruly spectators. They were found guilty and will play their next two CAF Inter Club matches behind closed doors. Al Hilal SC was also fined 15,000 US Dollars.