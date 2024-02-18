Government Technical College (GTC), Calabar, in Cross River State, has qualified to participate in the forthcoming National Engineering/Science Competition to be organised by the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), which comes up in April this year in Abuja.

LEADERSHIP reports that APWEN is the Women Wing of the umbrella Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE).

APWEN National President, Engr. Dr Adebisi Osim, made the revelation in Calabar on Saturday after Government Technical College was declared winner of the science/engineering competition organised by the state chapter of professional women engineers group.

The college won the competition after beating eight other schools that participated in the competition, which took place at the NSE Centre in Calabar.

GTC scored 92.5 points after its team led by Promise Etim, God’s-favour Joseph and Bright Inemesit Edet finished constructing a balloon car within seven minutes via the application of Newton’s law of motion.

Engr. Osim, who spoke on the theme: “A New Era for Sustainability”, during the celebration of International Day for Women and Girls in Science, urged young girls to “think science”, stressing that science and engineering have power to transform societies, drive innovation to address some of the most pressing challenges faced today by Nigerians.

“It is our collective responsibility to encourage and support the participation of women and girls in these fields, fostering an environment where they can thrive, lead and contribute their unique perspectives,” Osim stated.

Also speaking on the forthcoming national engineering competition tagged, “Who Wants To Be An Engineer”, Cross River State chapter chairman of APWEN, Engr. Mrs. Faith Itam, said: “For us in the engineering, we believe that this is the only way out of poverty and unemployment.

“Science and technology can take Nigeria out of hunger, starvation, unemployment and youth restiveness.”

It was further revealed that winners are going to represent APWEN Calabar chapter at the South-South zonal level, while the winners at the South-South level will thereafter represent the zone at the national level of the competition.