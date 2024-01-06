Injured striker Kelechi Iheanacho will next week join the rest of the Nigeria squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, according to the Nigeria football federation president on Thursday.

Leicester City star Iheanacho is nursing a muscular injury, but the NFF president Ibrahim Gusau said the player was recovering well.

“I have spoken to Iheanacho, he’s recovering fast and has even started running,” Gusau told reporters.

“He will most likely join us in Lagos, where the team will be hosted to a dinner on 9 January.”

Gusau lauded the support of the Nigerian government in the country’s quest to win a fourth African title.

And he expressed optimism the team will make Nigeria proud in the Ivory Coast.

“I have confidence in the team,” he said.

“We have upcoming and talented players, who are doing wonderfully well in their European clubs and ready to make a name for themselves.

“We have the best player in Africa in Victor Osimhen, but he has yet to win the Africa Cup.”