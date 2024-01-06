Bolivian authorities have scored their biggest victory against drug trafficking yet, seizing over 8 tons of cocaine disguised in a timber shipment.

The massive haul, destined for the Netherlands, carries a street value estimated at $526 million, making it a landmark bust for the country.

Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo announced the discovery on Friday, calling it “the largest cocaine seizure in the history of our country.” The cocaine, hidden amongst the lumber, was intercepted on an Andean road on December 30th. Four individuals, including a Colombian described as a “big fish” in the drug trade, were apprehended in connection with the bust.

Bolivia, the world’s third-largest cocaine producer, faces ongoing challenges in combating illicit drug production. While legal coca cultivation exists for traditional uses, some of the crop is diverted into the illegal cocaine industry. Despite efforts to limit coca cultivation, Bolivia’s 22,200-hectare (55,000-acre) limit is often exceeded, fueling concerns about drug trafficking activities.