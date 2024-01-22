Opa Sangante diverted Moses Simon’s dangerous cross into his own net to give Nigeria a first-half lead in the 37th minute of the Monday’s last Group A encounter in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

Moses Simon’s cross from the left wing into the box was heading to Osimhen at the back post, forcing Sangante to have to get a touch, and he diverted the ball past his own goalkeeper.

There was a slight suggestion that the ball could have gone out of play during that move, but VAR was satisfied and the goal upheld.

With Equatorial Guinea leading hosts Cote d’Ivoire 4-0 in the other ongoing game in the group and if both matches eventually end same way, it means that Nigeria maintain second spot in the group with seven points behind Equatorial Guinea who are on the same seven points but with superior goal difference.

Both matches are underway in the second-half.