The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has sounded the alarm as Lassa Fever makes a reappearance, with two confirmed cases reported in Abuja.

Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, the secretary for the FCTA Health and Environmental Services Secretariat, revealed this unsettling news on Monday in Abuja.

The alert regarding Lassa Fever was raised by a clinician at Bwari General Hospital (BGH), prompting swift action by the FCT Public Health Department.

Investigations into the cases brought to light two infected individuals, aged 14 months and 13 years, respectively. These children had a high-risk exposure, having been in contact with their mother in Bauchi who succumbed to Lassa Fever.

According to her, after their mother died of Lassa Fever in Bauchi, their father brought them back to Abuja, where the 14 months tested positive, while the 13 years old was negative.

She further revealed that another positive case was reported by clinicians at the Abuja University Teaching Hospital, with the patient currently receiving medical attention.

She further warned residents to desist from exposing their foods to the reach of rats, and to also cultivate the habit of reporting strange symptoms to the nearest health centres.

“On January 15, 2024, the FCT Public Health Department received an alert of Lassa Fever from a Clinician in Bwari General hospital ( BGH). A rapid response team was mobilised to investigate the cases.

“Investigation revealed that they were Hugh risk contacts of their mother. Samples were collected and sent to the National Reference Lab for confirmation.

“The mother was a confirmed case, diagnosed at the Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi. Following her demise, the father travelled on the 9th of January, 2024 to Bauchi to bring back the children who had accompanied their mother to Bauchi and returned to the FCT on the 12th of January, 2024.

“The PHD investigated them and daily monitored them for symptoms. The results came back position the 14 months old and negative for the 13 year old,” she said.