Super Eagles star striker and reigning African Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen, has been given a clean bill of health to face Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Wednesday’s first semifinal match of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

Nigeria’s Eagles travelled to Bouake, venue of the semifinal matches, on Monday without Osimhen after the team revealed that the Napoli’s player was dealing with abdominal discomfort, thereby raising doubts over his availability for the all-important semifinal clash with South Africa.

A statement from the team just before departure on Monday night said the forward was down with an abdominal issue and would be staying behind in Abidjan pending medical clearance.

However, the striker joined his teammates in Bouake after he was cleared by medical doctors to face South Africans on Wednesday.