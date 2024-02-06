The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has urged the authorities in Senegal and major political stakeholders in the country to comply with the provisions of the constitution in the conduct of the presidential election which is generating chaos and controversy.

The ECOWAS Commission, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, gave the warning following protests and crisis rocking the country over the indefinite postponement of presidential election by President Macky Sall on Saturday.

Amid lingering protests triggered by the postponement, members of the Senegalese Parliament on Monday voted to fix the election on December 15 but the opposition has rejected the new date.

The election was initially scheduled for February 25 and its postponement has elicited anger among the opposition as the police and protesters clashed at several locations in the capital Dakar on Monday.

During the chaotic debate, the police reportedly stormed the parliament and forcibly removed some members of the opposition

Sall announced on Saturday that the election would be postponed, pitching the West African nation into uncharted constitutional waters, and triggering violent protests.

However, the regional bloc warned against violence and urged the security agencies to exercise restraints.

Part of the ECOWAS statement said: “The Commission of ECOWAS follows with concerns the unfolding situation in Senegal. It advises against any action or statement that may contravene the provisions of the country’s constitution and reminds the population and the political class of their responsibility to maintain peace and stability in the country.

“The ECOWAS Commission encourages the political class to take steps urgently to restore the electoral calendar in accordance with the provisions of Senegal’s constitution.

“In these trying times for the country and the region, the commission calls on all stakeholders to shun violence and all other actions that may further disturb the peace and stability of the country. It urges the law enforcement agencies to exercise utmost restraints and protect the fundamental rights of all citizens.

“The ECOWAS Commission will continue to monitor the unfolding events and will take all necessary steps to support the government and people of Senegal in their efforts to sustain the county’s democratic tradition.”