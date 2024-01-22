Lagosians have expressed their emotions as the Super Eagles of Nigeria advanced to the next round of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

Nigeria secured their place in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau on Monday evening, following Opa Sangante’s own goal, while Equatorial Guinea defeated the host nation, Ivory Coast, by 4-0 to top Group A.

This excitement and anticipation among fans were visible as they eagerly await the team’s next match, with many fans hailing their performance on the field through a message of support and congratulations.

Reacting to the game, a civil servant, Emmanuel Udegwu, said the match was a well-matched battle between two opponents, saying, “despite having numerous opportunities, unfortunately, we were unable to convert them. However, I believe that the team needs to improve their conversion rate.

“They ought to exert more effort towards being precise and efficient, particularly Victor Osimhen. Overall, I believe that the team performed satisfactorily and am elated for the Super Eagles’ success.”

For his part, Ayiloge Idowu said: “I am thrilled that we have qualified, however, I believe there was room for improvement. We could have outperformed Equatorial Guinea, who triumphed over Ivory Coast with a remarkable 4-0 victory.”

A Vulganiser, Sunday Lamidi, stated that he was extremely pleased that the Super Eagles have successfully qualified for the round of 16.

However, he was concerned about the low conversation rate of the national team. To him, “Victor Osimhen missed opportunities during the match. If he had scored on those chances, we could have easily won by more than one goal.

“Nonetheless, despite this minor setback, I am still overjoyed with our team’s overall performance and cannot wait to see what they will accomplish in the next round.”