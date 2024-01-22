The Health Sector Reform Coalition (HSRC) is set to welcome the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, on a diplomatic visit to Africa, in a move to drive comprehensive and quality health outcomes in Africa’s healthcare sector.

The HSRC is a national health reform focused to ensuring that all Nigerians have access to affordable high-quality health services.

The coalition, in a statement to LEADERSHIP, urged the United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to use his diplomatic visit to Africa to reform the health sector while calling on the United States government to continue its leading role in tackling healthcare challenges in Africa through successful initiatives such as the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and support for the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI).

The coalition said PEPFAR, one of the most impactful foreign policy initiatives by the United States in Africa, has been instrumental in combating the HIV/AIDS pandemic, with over $7 billion invested in ensuring that almost two million Nigerians living with HIV/AIDS have comprehensive access to quality HIV prevention, care, and treatment services.

HSRC also noted that the U.S. leadership in the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), through direct financial contributions, governance, and technical assistance, has significantly improved health outcomes in several African countries.

While stating that since 2020, GAVI has been at the forefront of efforts to improve access to new and under-used vaccines in 40 African countries, reaching more than 360 million African children and preventing more than eight million future deaths. The US support for GAVI will also ensure that the new Malaria Vaccine helps Africans combat the disease that disproportionately affects several African countries.

Speaking on Blinken’s diplomatic visit, the HSRC Coordinator, Chika Offor, said: “The transformative power of initiatives like PEPFAR and GAVI is evident in the progress made in improving healthcare across Africa. The support of the U.S. in strengthening health systems has been a driving force in the fight against diseases like HIV/AIDS and malaria.

“While celebrating these achievements, we also want to emphasise the need for continued funding for PEPFAR and increased backing for GAVI. Their sustained financial support will strengthen the progress made so far and play a key role in further advancing healthcare outcomes throughout the continent.

“We urge the U.S. government to collaborate with African governments and other stakeholders to sustain these initiatives that are directly impacting millions of African lives.”