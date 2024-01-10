The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the conclusion of extensive global broadcast agreements with TV-Broadcasting rights holders from Africa, Europe, Asia, South America, North America and the Caribbean set to beam the African biggest soccer showpiece from Cote d’Ivoire to millions of fans in 180 countries.

The tournament will kick off in Côte d’Ivoire on Saturday 13 January 2024.

The global TV-Broadcast partners unveiled on cafonline.com on Wednesday include Sky (United Kingdom), BBC (United Kingdom), LaLiga+ (Spain), SportItalia (Italy), Sport Digital (Germany & Switzerland), SportTV (Portugal), Viaplay (Nordics) and Band TV (Brazil).

beIN Sport, CANAL+, New World TV and approximately 45 Free To Air broadcasters have also concluded partnership agreements with CAF and this will result in the TotalEnergies AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023 being broadcast in approximately 180 countries.

CAF received approximately 6000 Media applications for accreditation to the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023 which is an increase of more than 100% from the previous AFCON which took place in Cameroon in 2022.

The significant increase in financial investment by TV-Broadcasting Rights Holders from Africa, Europe, Asia, South America, North America and the Caribbean will result in a substantial global increase in viewership of the TotalEnergies AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023.

CAF’s Broadcasting revenues will also increase significantly and this will assist with the development and growth of football in Africa.