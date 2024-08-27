Super Eagles interim captain Wilfred Ndidi has declared that he and his teammates will be gunning for revenge when they take on the Cheetahs of Benin Republic early next month at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash.

The Cheetahs defeated Nigeria 2-1 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in May, but Ndidi believes the result will be different this time around when they entertain their neighbours on Saturday, September 7.

“We know we haven’t done well as we wanted in the World Cup qualifiers but we’re ready to make things right in Uyo,” Ndidi said in a short video posted on the Super Eagles X account.

“They [Benin] had their win in Abidjan but we’ll see what happens in Uyo. Don’t worry; we’re prepared.”

Speaking in the same vein ahead of the match, Alex Iwobi said the Super Eagles are determined to secure a place at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles have won once in four outings since their final clash with hosts Cote d’Ivoire at the AFCON 2023 finals.

Iwobi reckoned the team will fight hard to win the upcoming games.

“There’s still a lot to fight for; we have much to prove. We know the quality we have in this team, and we need to show it consistently for Nigeria, just like we do for our club sides,” Iwobi declared in a short video posted on the Super Eagles X account.

“The fans expect a lot from us, and we expect a lot from ourselves. We’re ready to get the points we need to qualify.”