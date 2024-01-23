Cameroon secured a spot in the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations ( AFCON) by defeating Gambia 3-2 in the last Group C match. They will now face Nigeria in a showdown at Abidjan’s Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium on Saturday, reminiscent of their 2019 Round 16 clash, which the Super Eagles won 2-1.

Despite Gambia being arguably the better side in the first half, creating several excellent chances, their inability to convert left them scoreless. In the second half, Cameroon, with Andre Onana on the bench, seized the initiative, with Karl Toko-Ekambi heading home a superb delivery from Georges-Kevin N’Koudou to break the deadlock.

Gambia responded, shockingly leveling the score in the 71st minute through Ablie Jallow’s volley.

They added a second shortly after, with Ebrima Colley finding the net.

However, Cameroon quickly equalized within a minute as James Gomez scored a heartbreaking own goal. In a late twist, Christopher Wooh’s header from an N’Koudou corner appeared to secure the win for Cameroon.

In the 94th minute, Gambia thought they had an equalizer through Muhammed Sanah, but the goal was disallowed as the ball had clearly come off his hand before finding the bottom corner.