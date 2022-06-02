As part of efforts to help Nigeria realise its Sustainable Development Goal on education, the French Development Agency (AFD) in collaboration with the Urunwa Art, is set to offer scholarship to out of school children in vulnerable communities.

The project is part of AFD’s METIS initiative that aims to promote and transform the most vulnerable populations, to build their future with pride, dignity and commitment through the mobilisation of the arts and the use of emotions.

Throughout the programme, 30 children, of whom 20 are girls are beneficiaries of the workshops aimed at introducing the children to drawing, painting and collage.

Speaking during the second art exhibition themed: ‘Catch Up’ in Abuja, AFD country director, Xavier Muron, said at the end of the project, at least 15 children participating in the full programme of whom 10 are girls will benefit from a school grant for the year 2022-2023.

He said the funds raised by the sale of the works will be put back into the re-schooling fund.

“This is very important for us. The idea is to go to the communities, get to the vulnerable ones and provide them with some scholarships.

“The essence is to see how the country can meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The money realised from the art works will go into their education by providing them with scholarships,” he explained.

Also, an artist and director of Urunwa Art Studio, Chidimma Urunwa, said the essence is to connect with the kids, especially those in vulnerable situation, by letting them know that no matter the situation they find themselves now, the future is better.

“This is very important for me because I had been in that situation when I had to do a lot of strenuous jobs before going to school. I feel like I can connect with kids especially those who are not fortunate enough to go to school or those who are going to school but don’t have the scholarship. I want them to be motivated,” she said.