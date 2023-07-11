AfDB, WAMI Advocate Capital Markets Integration To Boost Cross Border Investment

The African Development Bank(AfDB) and West African Monetary Institute (WAMI), have called for capital markets integration to boost cross border investment in the West African region.

This will be done through West African Monetary Institute Capacity Building/Sensitisation Programme on West African Capital Markets Integration (WACMI) Phase II Project holding on July 11 to 12, 2023 in Lagos.

The programme will foster collaboration and enhance the understanding of the opportunities and challenges associated with the integration of capital markets in the West African region.

The director-general of WAMI, Dr. Olorunsola Olowofeso said, integrated capital markets will foster cross border investment, stimulate and deepen the regional financial markets through a series of activities aimed at harmonising capital market operational rules, while providing aggregated financial markets information.

He added that an integrated capital market will equally provide common market infrastructure, enhance liquidity, promote efficient allocation of capital, increase investment opportunities, reduce costs for market participants, and foster economic growth and stability.

Olowofeso stated that, “the project emphasises knowledge transfer and capacity building through workshops and technical training sessions to build the capacity of market operators, regulators, asset managers, financial infrastructure providers and other capital market participants on a range of financial market issues including regulations, supervision, innovative financing, cross-border investments and settlements.”