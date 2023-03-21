Legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) has appealed to all Ekiti people irrespective of political affiliations to join hands with Governor Biodun Oyebanji to drive aggressive development of the state.

Babalola who made the appeal said he was convinced Ekiti would progress rapidly under Oyebanji whom he described as a progressive leader.

The respected elder statesman spoke when the state governor, led the three senators -elect and six House of Representatives members- elect on a courtesy visit to the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD).

Babalola used the opportunity to call on local Government administrators to embark on aggressive food production by investing massively in agricultural implements and inputs to make the state the food basket of the nation

He charged the newly elected Senators and Members, House of Representatives from Ekiti state to use their new status to attract development to the state, using necessary connections and lobbying processes.

He highlighted his development strides in the state to include law, education, health, youth development, industry, agriculture and lots more, adding that ABUAD Multi-Systems Hospital is at the verge of taking healthcare delivery close to the people by establishing ABUAD Health Centres in remote areas of the state to help the people with critical health challenges who may not be able to visit the main hospital.

Babalola who hailed the exemplary leadership of Governor Oyebanji, said the Ekiti governor had started effecting some positive changes in the state, urging him to ensure their sustainability.