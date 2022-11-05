A pan-Yoruba Youth socio-economic group, the Southwest Renaissance Group (SRG), has berated the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the current crisis rocking the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.

In a release signed by the Convener of the group, Hon. Olaitan Abdul Salam, at the weekend, the group referred to the APC candidate as a divider-in-chief, a chronic agent of division and destabilization, warning Yorubas to be wary about giving their support to Tinubu in next year’s presidential election.

“For a very long time, the Pan Yoruba socio cultural organization, Afenifere served as an umbrella and a rallying body for the Yoruba race.

“Unfortunately, Tinubu in his usual manner has come again to place his ambition above the peoples coexistence by tearing the once united body apart.

“It will be recalled that Afenifere leader, Pa. Ayo Fasoranti had hosted the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu and some eminent Yoruba bigwigs in his Akure home.

“This was after another Afenifere leader, Pa. Ayo Adebanjo had made open declaration that Afenifere group has adopted the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi.

“We are not surprised by what is currently playing out, we know him too well as constant divider of brethren.

“In 2002, this same Bola Tinubu divided Afenifere to achieve his second term ambition as Lagos governor.

“He divided Yoruba Council of Elders in 2015 to control the Yoruba nation; and he has again divided Afenifere because of his 2023 presidential ambition,” the statement said.

The group further called on voters from the South-West region “to rise up and save our land. We must rescue our land from this perennial divider-in-chief and ensure that the Yoruba intreat in Nigeria’s politics should not be driven by ethnicity but the basic credential of electing a President who qualifies for an Omoluabi.”