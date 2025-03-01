The United Kingdom and United States of America chapters of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, have disowned Oba Oladipo Olaitan as the leader of the mainstream Yoruba organisation.

The chairman of Afenifere in the USA, Durojaiye Akindutire and the UK chairman of the group, Babatunde Shianaba, described Pa Reuben Fasoranti as the authentic leader of the organisation.

Recall that a faction of the group led by the late Chief Ayo Adebanjo, in a statement signed by Chief Olusola Ebiseni and Justice Faloye, had announced Oba Olaitan as the leader of the group recently.

They described as misleading the emergence of Oba Olaitan as the leader of Afenifere, adding that the choice of Oba Olaitan as the leader is a grave affront to the esteemed institution of Afenifere.

Akindutire and Babatunde described Afenifere as a beacon of Yoruba socio-political advancement for decades.

In the joint statement, the group said, “Afenifere remains a structured and principled organisation under the leadership of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, a revered elder statesman whose wisdom and steadfast guidance continue to shape the destiny of the Yoruba people.

“It is wholly against Yoruba culture and values for younger individuals to belittle elders or seek to usurp the authority of well-established leaders.

“Those parading themselves as representatives of a so-called faction of Afenifere are nothing more than political opportunists and self-serving power traders.

“If they wish to establish a separate entity, they are at liberty to do so, but they must desist from exploiting Afenifere’s revered name to further their personal ambitions.

“Afenifere has always been a movement dedicated to the welfare of the Yoruba people within Nigeria, advocating for justice, equity, and good governance.

“The very notion that a faction could claim to represent Afenifere while acting in direct contradiction to its founding principles is patently absurd.

“We urge such individuals to educate themselves on the rich and noble history of Afenifere rather than engage in reckless political maneuvering.”