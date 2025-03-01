Special adviser to the governor of Osun State on House of Assembly Matters, Hon Ropo Oyewole, has been appointed by the state government to head a panel of enquiry on Esa Oke and Ido Ayegunle chieftaincy dispute in Obokun local government area of the state.

His appointment followed the approval of the constitution of the panel that has two weeks to complete its assessment by Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Other members of the panel include the special adviser to the governor on Security Matters, Barrister Samuel Ojo; a representative of the permanent secretary, Ministry of Justice; permanent secretary, Ministry of Regional Integration, Mr M.O. Oyedeji and director, Staff Welfare, Public Service Office, Mr. J. Amusan.

The deputy director, chieftaincy affairs, Ministry of local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mrs Adeola Ajekigbe is to serve as the panel secretary.

The panel will determine the remote and immediate causes of the crisis which broke out on January 30, 2025 immediately after the state executive council approved the appointment of Prince Oluwatimileyin Oluyemi Ajayi as the Olojudo of Ido-Ayegunle.

It will also recommend to government measures that could bring about lasting peace in the area, assess the damages on both towns and recommend remediation measures.

Meanwhile, the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon Dosu Babatunde has disclosed that the panel will be inaugurated on Tuesday at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Osogbo.