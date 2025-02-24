The remains of the foremost nationalist and factional leader of the Yoruba socio-political organisation, Pa Ayodele Adebanjo, will be buried in his hometown, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

This was contained in a statement on behalf of the family by Ms Ayotunde Ayo-Adebanjo, Mrs Adeola Azeez, and Mr Obafemi Ayo-Adebanjo.

Burial proceedings, according to the statement, will commence on Wednesday, April 30, with a Day of Tributes and Service of Song at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The wake-keep service for the elder statesman is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 2, at Adebanjo’s country home, Isanya Ogbo, ljebu Ode, Ogun State.

According to the statement, the burial service is scheduled for Saturday, May 3, at St. Phillips Anglican Church, lsanya Ogbo, ljebu Ode, while the thanksgiving service will follow on May 4 at the same church.