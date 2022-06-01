Celebrating World Hunger Day, AFEX, Nigeria’s commodities exchange, stated its commitment to feed an additional one million households over the next 12 months.

To date, AFEX has helped smallholder farmers grow their income by 400 per cent, within two to three years of joining its platform. It has worked with over 350,000 farmers and traded 600,000MT worth of commodities, which in turn has resulted in the company feeding over 4 million households.

The company is focused on helping the additional one million households avoid hunger in the coming year.

World Hunger Day is an internationally recognised day of awareness focused on tackling the global hunger crisis.

AFEX said it is committed to helping the continent feed itself by levelling-up Africa’s agro-tech sector and by boosting and making food production more efficient, saying the company works closely with farmers and uses its unique tech solutions to increase yields and productivity.

The CEO at AFEX, Ayodeji Balogun, said: “AFEX is committed to reducing food insecurity and smallholder farmers in the ecosystem play a very important role in this effort.

”At the core of what we do is to ensure that those furthest behind are reached, especially with the aggravated global food crisis we’re currently facing. Our food producers do an amazing job to ensure Africa is fed and our mission is to ensure that an additional one million households over the course of the next year don’t go hungry,” he stressed.

He added that, “through a more equitable and fair distribution of income for the smallholder farmer, the lifeblood of our food supply chain, we are laser focused on continued employment generation, social integration and remaining one step closer to eradicating hunger for those at most risk.”

According to AFEX’s 2021 Crop Production Survey report, a lack of access to inputs – such as seedlings, pesticides, and fertilizers; is a major factor in underproduction. AFEX’s distribution networks give smallholder farmers access to these inputs, while its extension services provide advice on their most optimal use.

The Exchange said Nigeria’s storage capacities currently stand at less than five per cent, resulting in excessive post-harvest losses, all of which impact food security.

To solve the problem, AFEX, he said, operates a nationwide network of warehouses that are in close proximity to farmers, adding that, the company was targeting empowering more farmers to generate employment and help boost food production across the country

It added that AFEX is calling on all young changemakers to support them this World Hunger Day and beyond, by registering for their Code Cash Crop Hackathon.

AFEX harnesses Africa’s commodities and talent to build shared wealth and prosperity. Its infrastructure and platform investments work to unlock capital to power a trust economy in Africa’s commodities markets.