The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has set up a 5-man committee to raise a formidable athletics team for the Africa Games, World in-door Championship and 2024 Paris Olympics Games.

The 5-man committee headed by Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (rtd) was put together after the Federation board meeting on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Other members are the committee includes technical director of the federation, Samuel Onikeku, Amb. Manta Haruna Mohammed, Mrs. Maria Wophill, Dr. Solomon Alao. An official of the AFN secretariat will serve as secretary of the committee.

The committee was charge with the responsibility of putting together a formidable athletics squad (from home and abroad) to fly Nigeria’s flag at the Africa Games, the World In-door Championship as well as the Olympics Games in Paris.

The AFN board also dissolved all its committees after serving two years as agreed upon at the beginning of its tenure and set up a 3-man committee, comprising Dr Solomon Also, Maria Wophill Prof Emmanuel Ojeme, to fashion out appropriate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the committees, which would soon be set up by the federation.

The 3-member committee is to draw up SOPs/Terms of Reference for the new Committees that will be set up as their Operational Guidelines.

The board also among other things deliberated on the audit committee report and applauded the members for their efforts, saying it did not uphold the particular recommendation, which tagged the various funds loaned to the federation by the President, Chief Tonobok Okowa, as ‘donations’ and thus required him to make refund of part of his reimbursement collected.