President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, led the leadership of the National Assembly, Judiciary, the Armed Forces and other critical stakeholders, to honour the country’s living and fallen heroes at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier, situated at the National Arcade, Abuja.

The 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) ceremony was the climax of the activities, which began with the launch of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem last October.

On hand to witness the ceremony were the enate President, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola.

Others at the wreath-laying ceremony were the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, who led all the Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, among others, to grace the occasion organised to honour the country’s departed heroes.

Christian and Muslim prayers were offered by the Services’ clergymen for the living and peaceful repose of the souls of the departed heroes, who fought gallantly for global peace.

This was followed by the observance of a minute silence.

President Tinubu led the wreath-laying ceremony accompanied by the Commander, Guards Brigade at the foot of the unknown soldier.

This was followed by the President of the Senate, Speaker House of Representatives, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Minister of the FCT, Minister of State for Defence, and the Doyen of the Diplomatic Corps in Nigeria.

The Service Chiefs as well as Inspector General of Police among others, took their turns to lay wreaths, respectively.

Ceremonial volleys were fired by armed soldiers as part of the activities performed at military ceremonies.

The event culminated in the signing of the anniversary register by President Tinubu before his symbolic release of white pigeons to signify peace.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is an annual event marked every January 15 and organised by the Ministry of Defence to commemorate the country’s fallen heroes, who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of humanity during the First and Second World Wars, the Nigerian Civil War, Peace Support Operations around the world, as well as various Internal Security Operations.