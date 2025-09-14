The Association for Fertility and Reproductive Health (AFRH), Nigeria’s leading body of fertility specialists, is set to hold a fertility conference, aiming to confront a deeply personal health issue that affects one in six Nigerian couples.

Speaking at the press conference in Lagos, Local Organising Committee Chair, Abiola Adewusi, said the fertility conference with the theme “New Frontiers in ART – Road Map to the Future”, will focus on bringing the latest fertility treatments and hope to Nigerian families.

“Fertility problems affect one in six couples, yet many suffer in silence due to shame and misinformation. We’re done with the secrecy. Thousands of families are quietly struggling, unaware that help exists. This event is about breaking that silence.”

‘’AFRH hopes the conference will change lives by educating families about real medical options, reducing stigma, and connecting people with qualified specialists. “Every couple deserves hope. Fertility challenges are medical conditions with medical solutions and not shameful secrets,” Adewusi said.

President-elect for AFRH, Dr Adewunmi Adeyemi-Bero, believes many families across Nigeria are quietly facing fertility challenges, often without support or guidance, saying a significant number of couples lose hope simply because they are unaware that effective assistance is within reach.

He explained that misconceptions and social stigma continue to discourage people from seeking the care they need, adding that although Nigeria offers advanced fertility treatments, lack of public awareness keeps many from accessing them.

“Families must be informed about legitimate medical solutions and encouraged to seek help confidently. Building connections with experienced fertility professionals can make a meaningful difference. Above all, it’s important to reinforce that seeking fertility support is both a wise and completely normal choice.

“We’re tired of seeing couples suffer alone when we have solutions. This open house will show Nigerians that fertility challenges are medical conditions with medical solutions – not shameful secrets. Every question deserves an honest answer. Every couple deserves hope,” Adeyemi-Bero said.